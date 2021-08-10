MAA Elections 2021: Just a day after actress Hema made sensational remarks on Movie Artists Association (MAA) current president Naresh mthe MAA disciplinary committee has issued notices to the actress about the same. On Tuesday showcause notices were issued to Hema seeking an explanation for the allegations made against MAA president Naresh. It is learned that actress Hema has made sensational allegations that Naresh was trying to prevent MAA elections from taking place and continue as the president. She also accused him of interfering with the upcoming elections procedure in order to maintain his position of power. The current panel has been criticised for squandering the whole budget without making a single rupee in earnings. Hema alleged that even if others raise the funds, Naresh spends them as he pleases. As the elections were taking place, Hema began collecting signatures as part of her campaign. She is apparently in Vijayawada and the notices are yet to be dispatched to her.

It is also learned that an audiotape has come out criticizing the current panel for misappropriating funds without spending a single rupee. This time the MAA presidential elections will witness a major battle with Prakash Raj, Manchu Vishnu, Jeevita Rajasekhar, Hema and advocate cum actor GVL Narasimha Rao in the fray.

Interestingly this came right after founding president of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) Chiranjeevi sent a letter to the disciplinary committee headed by veteran U Krishnam Raju. He said he was pained by the recent incident between Hema and Naresh and was concerned about the current events in the MAA association. He requested that the presidential election be held right away.

