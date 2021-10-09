MAA Elections 2021: Which Actor is Hot Favourite of Tollywood Celebrities

MAA Elections 2021: The entire Tollywood film fraternity is gearing up to vote in the much-awaited elections to choose the president and new office bearers for the Movie Artistes Association (MAA). The MAA Elections 2021 has created a lot of heat and the war between Vishnu Manchu and Prakash Raj, the two top contenders vying for the president's post has turned ugly over the past several days.

The voting to elect the president and new office members for the apex body of Telugu cinema is all set to take place tomorrow (October 10, 2021) at Jubilee Public School in Hyderabad. The who's who from the film fraternity is expected to cast their vote and throw their weight behind their favourite candidate.

Vishnu Manchu and Prakash Raj have announced their panel a few days ago along with the manifesto. With the issue of non-local creating a huge controversy, the two actors have indulged in a no-holds barred campaign against each other.

What triggered the high-voltage contest was Vishnu Manchu's very first announcement that he was the true son of soil which made Prakash Raj seem like an outsider. Even though several industry stalwarts came out in support of Prakash Raj, the war between the two contestants is getting murkier by the day.

While Prakash Raj has accused Manchu Vishnu of indulging in corruption, the latter has alleged that the senior actor was trying to influence the MAA election results by resorting to unethical means.

The mega family, including Naga Babu, has openly expressed their support for Prakash Raj, who is not only an immensely talented actor but also a successful one at that. He is the most sought-after actor in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu film industries.

Meanwhile, there was also a buzz that Vishnu Manchu's closeness to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would help him win the elections. However, AP minister Perni Nani clarified that neither the ruling party leaders nor the ministers had any interest in the upcoming MAA Elections.

The MAA elections have not only created a huge buzz but also generated a lot of interest not only among celebrities but also among the layman. Fans are waiting to see who will finally occupy the president's chair in the movie artistes association. The stakes are high and MAA elections are being fought like a general election. Close to 900 members are expected to cast their vote in MAA Elections.

May the best man win!