MAA Elections 2021: Where Was Non-Local Issue When I Adopted Villages, Asks Prakash Raj

MAA Elections 2021: Senior Actor Prakash Raj who is contesting in the Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections, came forward to address the issue of his ‘outsider’ and ‘non-local' status floating in the media since yesterday and about his candidature for the post of MAA president.

In a press conference held on Friday, Prakash Raj along with his panel members addressed the media and stated that he had not entered the presidential fray out of the blue and that they have been doing extensive groundwork for the past year about the way forward for MAA.The issues in MAA are very delicate and the outsider issue is a rather narrow-minded argument. I am not contesting for any position or favour, he said, while setting the record straight in his imitiable style of speaking.

Speaking further, he said that he was unable to understand the issue about the non-local tag that was now being attributed to him. '' When I adopted two villages in the state that issue had not arisen and when I won Nandi Awards for my roles then I was not a considered an outsider, so why is it being talked about at this juncture,'' he questioned. This was a meaningless argument and that all artists are one and universal in India.

He said that MAA was not a political party and he was contesting with the sole aim to solve the problems of movie artists and for the welfare of the workers associated with MAA. MAA is a small union and there was no need to politicize it, he said.

He said that all the members of his panel were self-made people who came up with their own efforts. We are entering the election fray to do good for the artists' welfare. I have team members, people who can question me and can send me out if any mistakes are made, Prakash Raj stated rather confidently.

A section of people within Tollywood was raising objections and commenting that how could they elect an outsider as MAA president. However, Prakash Raj remained unfazed over these comments and had introduced his panel members which had senior actors like Nagababu, Saikumar, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Uttej, Sana, Anansuya, and others who add to his strength despite all the backlash. Already supported by the Mega actor, he recently announced his panel members and surprised everyone.

