MAA Elections 2021: What Is Hema's Strategy To Win Elections

Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections are going to be held soon and the MAA elections have become the talk of the town. With each passing day, we are hearing new controversies and stories. The members of MAA never step back to comment on one another and we have seen many heated arguments.

Prakash Raj, Manchu Vishnu, Hema, Jeevitha, and few others are in the race for the presidential post. The MAA elections are tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of September but the exact date was not announced. There are about 900 members in MAA. Naresh is the president of MAA.

Earlier, news broke out stating that MAA elections are going to be unanimous and a single person would be selected. However, there is no official information regarding this.

According to the reports, Hema is also going to contest in the elections. It is said that Hema was sending audio messages and is collecting information from other artists. It looks like she is following a strategy to win the elections. In the audio message, it is said that "Some of the people are working hard to stop the MAA Elections. Naresh who is the current president of MAA spent all the money." She said that he has spent Rs. 3 crore out of Rs. 5 crore. She said that, it is estimated that the total cost for the medical claim for artists is more than two and a half crore.

Hema further added that earlier they used to raise funds for the office expenses. She asserted that Naresh is spending all the money and is sketching out plans so that elections will not be conducted. She said that she would send a letter to all the members stating that elections should be conducted immediately, if all the members' sign then she would submit the letter to MAA.