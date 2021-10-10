MAA Elections 2021 Updates: Record 83 Percent Votes Polled

MAA Elections 2021: The voting for the Movie Artists Association (MAA) 2021 was supposed to end at 2 PM on Sunday, however, the polling time was extended till 3 PM for MAA members to come and cast their votes.

The whos who of the Telugu film industry celebrities arrived at the Jubilee Hills Public School venue to cast their votes which started at 8 AM in the morning amidst tight security. The MAA contest was only between Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu for the coveted post of MAA President with both their panel members vying for other posts of the Executive committee.

By the end of polling, a record 83 percent of votes were polled on a busy Sunday after the polling time came to an end. This was a record of sorts in the history of MAA Elections which witnessed an unprecedented number of voters coming forward to cast their votes.

More than 665 out of the 900 plus members cast their votes this year 2021. This was after adding the postal ballots. In the previous MAA Elections, more than 474 votes were polled.

The counting of votes was pushed from 3 PM to 5 PM and the declaration could be delayed by an hour or two.

About 26 positions of the MAA Executive committee went to the polls this Sunday and the tenure for the new body is for two years. MAA body has more than 900 members and for the first time, such a large number of voters had come and stood in the queue line and cast their votes.

