MAA Elections 2021: Tollywood Heroes Who Did Not Cast Their Votes

The voting for the Movie Artists Association (MAA) 2021 finally ended at 3 PM on Sunday with a record 83 percent voter turnout by the MAA members who came and cast their votes. The voting was held at the Jubilee Hills Public School premises in the city, with the Tollywood fraternity descending at the

This was for the first time that so many voters had come to cast their votes on a Sunday morning. The contest was mainly between Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu panels who were vying for the MAA president post.

Several Tollywood celebrities and biggies including Chiranjeevi, his brother Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, Akhil Akkienei, Balakrishna, Mohan Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Jaya Prada, Allari Naresh, Tharun, Tarun, were among those who cast their votes. The surprising factor was the arrival of Nithya Menon,Priyamani and Genelia who came and voted. Manchu Lakshmi, Manchu Manoj also came in support of their brother Vishnu who was contesting for the MAA presidency post. Comedian Brahmanandam was also spotted at the venue.

Actress and YSRCP Nagari MLA RK Roja and Hindupur TDP MLA and hero Nandamuri Balakrishna were the two elected representatives from Andhra Pradesh who cast their votes for the prestigious MAA Elections.

This time again several A-lister actors like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya, Sumanth, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Allu Sirish, Ravi Teja, Nithin, Sunil, Naga Sourya did not cast their vote. Among the senior heroines Anushka Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, Tammannah, and Hansika Motwani did not cast their votes in the MAA Elections.

Senior actors like Krishna and Krishnam Raju and other senior Tollywood fraternity who did not cast their votes had apparently used the postal ballots and sent their votes.

Also Read: MAA Elections 2021 Updates: Record 83 Percent Votes Polled