MAA Elections Updates, Prakash Raj Elected Panel Members Resign | Actor Prakash Raj who earlier stated that there was a deeper meaning behind his resignation from Tollywood's Movie Artists Association (MAA) announced that his panel of members including Srikanth who was elected as Executive Vice-president were resigning en masse from the newly elected MAA apex body.

In a press meet conducted on Tuesday, Prakash Raj and his panel members came forward and stated that they would not be able to be a part of the body where there were biased opinions, regionalism, and other issues plaguing the association. They cited that in the earlier MAA panel several differences arose when elected members from two panels tried to work in tandem. Keeping that in mind they decided to resign and let the newly elected panel work for the welfare of MAA. A letter was also released to this effect ahead of the press meet.

Speaking first Prakash Raj alleged that there were several irregularities in the counting of votes (including cross voting), counting of postal ballots, and the way the elections were conducted per see. He said that several members indulged in rowdyism and the panel members were not comfortable working with the new panel anymore. The ballot votes were counted the day after the elections and the results were altered, he said.

Thanking the members who had supported him and his panel in the just-concluded MAA elections, Prakash Raj said that if Manchu Vishnu was willing to remove the clause of nonlocals not allowed to contest in the MAA elections in the MAA bylaws, he might consider retracting his resignation.

He said that Vishnu’s father and senior actor Mohan Babu had insulted and roughed up a senior actor Bannerjee and abused him using derogatory words, during the elections day, which was most unfortunate.

My panelists are resigning for the collective welfare of MAA. He also said that they had a problem with Naresh and the way he was conducting the MAA body operations in the past. He also influenced voters in the MAA elections, Prakash Raj alleged.

Prakash Raj added that he and his panelists will continue to fight for the implementation of the promises made by Manchu Vishnu." You please continue your good work we will watch from outside," he said. Prakash Raj also clarified that they had no intention of starting a new body and rubbished all rumours that a new panel name AATMAA or of that sort was being planned. He said that they would work collectively toward the welfare of MAA as its members. Several other members including Srikanth who won as the Executive Vice President, Utthej, Bannerjee, Tanish and Prabhakar spoke and shared their ordeals during the MAA elections day which was held on October 10th, at Jubilee Hills Public School.

Prakash Raj Press Meet LIVE | MAA Elections 2021

Also Read: MAA Elections 2021 Results: Manchu Vishnu Panel Wins Over Prakash Raj