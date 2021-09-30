Prakash Raj Campaign For MAA Elections 2021: With the nominations procedure completed for the upcoming Movie Artist Association (MAA) elections, the candidates have started their campaigning in full swing. Prakash Raj, Manchu Vishnu, and CVL Narasimha Rao are in the contest for the president post, while interestingly Bandla Ganesh who moved out of the Prakash Raj camp is only vying for the General Secretary post.

While, While Prakash Raj's Cine MAA Biddalu team names were announced earlier, Manchu Vishnu had put up a poster of his panel members during the announcement of his team.

Also Read: MAA Elections 2021: Manchu Vishnu Announces Panel Members

Prakash Raj on Wednesday evening shared a pamphlet with the names and photographs of his team members on his Twitter handle.

" # MaaElections2021... Your vote is your voice.. The welfare of MAA is our viewpoint. Let's vote with conscience and ensure the victory of MAA aspirations," he tweeted.

Prakash Raj panel includes Srikanth, Uttej, Anasuya,Ajay, Bhopal, Brahmaji,ETV Prabhakar, Govind Rao, Khayyum, Kaushik, Pragathi, Ramanareddy, Sridhar Rao, Shivareddy, Sameer, Sudigali Sudhir, Subbaraju, Suresh Kondetti,Tanish, and Tarzan. It also includes Uttej as Joint Secretary, Banerjee as Vice President, Hema as Vice President, Srikanth as Executive Vice President, and Jeevitha Rajasekhar as General Secretary.

MAA Elections will be held on October 10 from 8 am to 2 pm. The results will be announced on the same evening.