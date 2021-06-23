MAA Elections 2021: Prakash Raj, Manchu Vishnu, Jeevitha, Hema Top Contenders for MAA President

The elections to Movie Artist Association (MAA) are all set to happen. Election fever has gripped Tollywood as the term of Naresh, the current president, is coming to an end. Senior actor Prakash Raj, Manchu Mohan Babu's son hero Manchu Vishnu and Jeevita Rajasekhar are already in the fray for the 'Maa' presidential election. This has made MAA elections a hugely discussed topic in Film Nagar circles.

Telugu actress Hema said, "For the past few years, I have worked as the Vice-President and Secretary-General. I did justice to those jobs. Now, the association elections are coming up. This time I want to compete for the position of Treasurer. This is a pre-election idea. But the idea changed. As soon as the election was announced, it was learned that Prakash Raj, Manchu Vishnu Babu and Jeevitha are contesting.

After yesterday's announcement, there has been pressure from fellow celebrities. When they learnt I was running for vice president, my friends, especially all the Lady Supporters, phoned me and said why don't you compete. For all those who have stood by me, I want to run for the presidency in MAA elections,” said Hema.