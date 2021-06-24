MAA Elections 2021: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram In Race?

The stage is set for a virtual war in Tollywood. The atmosphere in Film Nagar has hot up in the wake of the upcoming Movie Artist Association (MAA) elections. The topic is being discussed everywhere. However, senior actor Prakash Raj, Manchu Mohan Babu's son Manchu Vishnu, Jeevita Rajasekhar, and Hema are already in the fray for the 'Maa' presidential election. Following this, news emerged that a Nandamuri actor was also contesting.

In the latest development, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's team has responded immediately and gave an unexpected twist. It is well known how sensational MAA elections have been in the past. The war between the actors has reached its peak and the elections have become a hot topic of discussion in film Nagar circles and also social media.

And this time, it looks like the war has reached a new level. Prakash Raj, Manchu Vishnu, and Jeevita Rajasekhar have already jumped into the fray. On the other hand, Prakash Raj has already announced his panel with well-known names like Anasuya, Pragati, and Sudigali Sudhir among others.

Meanwhile, the news went viral that Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is also entering the field. It was being said that Kalyan Ram was joining the race at the behest of actor turned politician Nandamuri Balakrishna.

However, Kalyan Ram's team has reacted to this. The statement says 'Please do not believe such rumors. Kalyan Ram will not be contesting in MAA elections.'

On the other hand, there are rumors that Sai Kumar will also be in the race. So, with new twists every minute, MAA elections have become a topic of discussion among the masses. There is a general panic over who will get the support of senior star heroes.

It would be interesting to watch what happens next.