MAA Elections 2021 are going to be conducted soon. Most of the actors have come forward and announced that they are going to contest in the upcoming elections. Jeevitha Rajasekhar, Hema, Prakash Raj, Manchu Vishu, and few others are on the list. Some of the stars have already extended their support to their favourite candidates. In a few press meets, they also expressed their opinions on why they have been supporting a particular star. On the other head, the senior actors have opined that it would be better if the elections become unanimous.

Manchu Vishnu, the son of Mohan Babu is trying to attract the voters in his own style. Recently, in an interview, he said that there are many problems in the film industry that have to be solved. He further added that he has been into cinema from a very young age and knows the problems of the artists. He said that he would give land and would pay the amount for the construction of MAA building.

Manchu Vishnu is not leaving any stone unturned to give answers to the comments made by the stars who are in the race. Recently, in an interview, he indirectly targeted Prakash Raj and said that it is not correct to say that a person can do anything because he/she is an actor. He also stated that without producers there is no industry. Hence, there should be a good relationship between producer and actors. He said that there is unity amongst dancers and fighters and questioned why it is lacking amongst actors?

