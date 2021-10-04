MAA Elections 2021: Manchu Vishnu Gets Krishnam Raju's Blessings and Balakrishna's Backing

MAA Elections 2021: With another week left for the Movie Artist Association (MAA) election date, the election campaign is gaining momentum. The MAA Elections will be held on October 10th and the only two contestants in the fray for the coveted MAA president post are Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu.

Manchu Vishnu announced his panel ‘MAA Kosam Manamandaram’ in the wake of MAA elections. The actor had earlier stated that veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was supporting him in the upcoming MAA elections. On Sunday, he shared a photo of his meeting Balakrishna on Twitter.

Vishnu tweeted, "Thank you the one and only NataSimham, Bala Anna for you blessings and support for me during these MAA elections. It is my honor to have your backing."

Thank you the one and only NataSimham, Bala Anna for you blessings and support for me during these MAA elections. It is my honor to have your backing. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xvYwBw8ZSz — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) October 3, 2021

Manchu Vishnu, met Balakrishna on his Akhanda sets and had an engaging conversation with him.

On Monday Vishnu also met thespian UV Krishnam Raju at his residence and took his blessings. Krishnam Raju is a founder member of the Tollywood apex body meant for the welfare of movie artists. He is also the chairman of the disciplinary committee.

“ Took blessings of the original Rebel Star, “ Manchu Vishnu tweeted and shared a picture of him with the actor and his wife.

Took blessings of the original Rebel Star! 🙏 💪🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/dY33azmqxm — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) October 4, 2021

