MAA Elections 2021: Manchu Vishnu Announces Panel Manifesto

MAA Elections 2021: Actor Manchu Vishnu on Thursday evening announced his Panel’s manifesto for the upcoming Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections. Addressing the media, the actor who is contesting for MAA president’s post, came out with an impressive list of schemes meant for the welfare of the MAA members.

Apart from constructing a permanent building for MAA, which he promised to build with his own money, the actor also spoke about promising opportunities for local movie artists through an android app also called “MAA”, which will help them connect to the Tollywood directors, producers and filmmakers.

A job committee would also be constituted to tie up with film producers, in order to help the poor artists get employment opportunities.

As part of the permanent building, he said that the building was not just meant for the MAA panel but for all the members. The actor had spoken about identifying three sites for this purpose.

Vishnu promised to make the dream of eligible artists to build and own their own house a reality and he would seek the State government's help for this.

He also assured free health insurance for every MAA member. MAA usually pays for half the amount, while the other half is to be paid by the member. He said that his team has also consulted several hospitals like KIMS, Continental, Apollo, Sunshine, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology for a tie-up.

Vishnu promised to provide free education for the children of movie artists right from KG to PG.

Similar to the Kalyana Lakshmi welfare scheme, he would provide financial assistance of Rs 1.16 lakh to poor and eligible artists for performing the marriages of their children.

For the first time in MAA history, a high-power women grievance cell will be set up in order to render round-the-clock protection for women. He also promised financial assistance for single mothers or single women in the film industry.

For senior and aged artists, Vishnu said that he would increase the pension from the existing Rs 6,000 per month.

The MAA membership fee will be decreased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 75,000 to encourage new artists into the MAA fold, he said.

He further said that Movie Artistes Association members would get a 50 percent scholarship in Mohan Babu Film Institute that they are planning to start shortly. They would also try and help in getting discounts in other well-known institutes as well.

Manchu Vishnu in his manifesto also spoke about seeking the support of the governments of both the Telugu states. After taking charge of MAA, we plan to meet both the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and establish cordial relations with them to resolve issues related to the Telugu film industry and formulate plans for its further development, he stated in the manifesto.

