MAA Elections 2021: Manchu Vishnu To Announce Panel Members

MAA Elections 2021: Manchu Vishnu is all set to announce his team of panel members on Thursday, September 23rd.

Rumours are that the names of Babu Mohan and Raghu Babu are already decided for the Manchu Vishnu panel. Babu Mohan will be the Vice President and Raghu Babu will be the General Secretary.

It is believed that Vishnu who has the backing of Nandamuri Balakrishna, his father Mohan Babu along with the support of his sister Manchu Lakshmi, will rope in stalwarts from the film industry into his panel.

Vishnu who jumped into the MAA presidential fray promises to infuse new ideas into the welfare body coupled with the guidance and support of the industry veterans.

The actor who has promised to construct a permanent building for the MAA body as part of his mandate shared a video on his Twitter account that he had shortlisted three sites for the purpose of constructing the building and he would be sharing the details very soon. He also promised to work towards the welfare of the organization and artists.

Good morning to my MAA family 💪🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/6j8LddFuRG — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) August 21, 2021

Also Read: MAA Elections 2021, The Story So Far