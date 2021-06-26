MAA Elections 2021: MAA Members Should Be Like Mother Teresa Not Baahubali, Says Siva Balaji

Tollywood hero, Siva Balaji in a pressmeet said that, "I'm speaking only about MAA members. It takes nearly three hours of time to speak about What we have done in these two years. What we have done is recorded and are ready to give the list to anyone."

He said that "I did it as Joint Secretary. Naresh Garu invited me and he told me to compete as Joint Secretary. After winning, in the first three months, I observed what is going on in MAA."

Siva Balaji said that there were many fights in the MAA due to the difference in opinions. He said that he learnt how to work after three months. He said that they did their best in these two years. He further added that some of the MAA members didn't get beds during COVID times, they made beds available for them with the contacts they have. He said that it is very painful to hear that nothing has done in these two years of time. He said that those who are coming into MAA should come like Mother Teresa not like Baahubali.