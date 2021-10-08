Prakash Raj Has No Discipline, Kota Srinivasa Rao Comments Ahead of MAA Elections: Veteran character artist Kota Srinivasa Rao has given his support to Manchu Vishnu and his panel members. Speaking to the media on Friday, the actor made a fervent appeal to members of the Movie Artistes’ Association (MAA) to vote for Manchu Vishnu and his panel. He said that there was no need for the contestants of Vishnu’s panel for meeting him and requesting him to vote. Manchu Vishnu is a capable man and he was the right candidate for the MAA presidency post, the actor stated.

Speaking further Kota recalled his association with Prakash Raj. I have shared screen space with Prakash Raj in 15 movies. “Not a single day have I seen him arriving on time for the movie shooting. He is the most undisciplined actor I have seen,” he said. The actor asked MAA members as to how can an actor be responsible as the MAA president when he cannot be punctual, he questioned in his imitable style. He appealed to everyone once again to vote for the Manchu Vishnu panel and signed off.

As part of the MAA elections, 26 positions will go to the polls for the new executive body, on October 10th (Sunday). More than 900 members of the association will participate in the voting that will select the new executive body which will be in term of two years.

Also Read: MAA Elections 2021: It's Prakash Raj Vs Manchu Vishnu Now