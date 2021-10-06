Hema Files Complaint Against Naresh and Karate Kalyani: As the deadline for Movie Artist Association (MAA) election draws near, Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu supporters are trading salvos against each other. As the days progress for the October 10th MAA Election date, members of both panels are coming forth and trading allegations at the opponents in the media.

Actress Hema, who belongs to the Prakash Raj panel, filed a complaint against incumbent MAA president Naresh and Karate Kalyani, to the MAA election officer Krishnamohan on Wednesday. Hema alleged that Karate Kalyani and Naresh had made obscene remarks against her. She stated in the letter that a video was also released where objectionable comments were posted on social media. Hema also alleged that her photos were morphed and fake news was posted on social media. Hema appealed to the election officer to take action against Kalyani and Naresh and bar them from contesting in the upcoming MAA elections polls.

Click HERE for the video.

Also Read MAA Elections 2021: Do We Need An Outsider To Run MAA, Asks Ravi Babu