MAA Elections 2021 Date Announced: Putting an end to the controversy over the Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections date, an official confirmation from the MAA body has announced that the MAA elections will be held on the 10th of October.

The entire Telugu film industry and artists are eagerly awaiting the date of the elections. With this news, the key contenders for the presidential posts and their panel members will kick start their campaigning. There has been a keen interest in who will compete and who will these elections which has become a prestige of sort ever since the MAA body was constituted for the welfare of the movie artists.

Currently, the members in the presidential fray are actors Prakash Raj, Manchu Vishnu, Hema, and advocate turned actor CVL Narasimha Rao who is pitching in for the Telangana body of MAA. Jeevitha Rajasekhar's name had cropped earlier but we have to wait for an official confirmation of the list of contenders.

After the old panel’s term ending in September and with the COVID lockdown the elections dates could not be announced. Incumbent MAA president Naresh also expressed his opinion that they would follow the disciplinary committee’s diktat. Prakash Raj has suggested that elections should be held within 21 days as per MAA rules which were to be held on September 12th.

However, the disciplinary committee was of the view that it needed time to prepare for the elections in light of the current COVID situation. It said it would be held between the second week of September and the second week of October if any date was suitable. As part of this, the disciplinary committee decided to hold elections on October 10. Further details of the MAA Elections scheduled will be revealed by the current 'MAA president Naresh shortly.