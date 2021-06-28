MAA Elections 2021: Former Tollywood heroine Vijayashanthi who is now currently with the Bharatiya Janata Party has expressed her support for advocate and actor CVL Narasimha Rao, the new and probable 5th contender for the presidential post in the MAA Elections which is to be held soon. Stating her support Vijayashanthi said that she was responding to this issue as an artist rather than a ‘MAA’ member. Extending her support to the CVL Narasimha Rao through Twitter on Sunday she said that the actor’s statement about the MAA elections is justified. She said she fully agreed with his views on the welfare of the young artists in the industry indirectly supporting his views pitching for the Telangana sentiment.

Even before the dates for the elections were announced the MAA members have rallied their support around the four contenders including senior actor Prakash Raj, Mohan Babu’s son Vishnu Manchu, two female contenders Jeevitha Rajasekhar and character actress Hema, who are contending for the MAA presidential elections.

The surprise move came when the Telangana advocate and freelance actor CVL Narasimha threw in his hat in the election fray and made the announcement on Sunday that he was competing for justice for the middle class, small artists, and Telangana artists. He also demanded that the Movie Artistes Association should also be bifurcated into two divisions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and those elections should be held for both. He explained how the artists belonging to the region were neglected in the movie industry and that he would fight against the injustice meted out to the poor and marginalised artists hailing from both Telangana.

He stated that not only the Telangana artists, actors of Andhra Pradesh have also been suffering. He said that only a couple of artists from neighbouring States should be hired in Telugu movies by giving priority to local talent. However that has never happened. Even with the Telangana State Film Development Corporation established and two cinematography ministries in both the States, can we not have two different MAA associations, he questioned. He brought to light that the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) Telangana was registered in 2009, but never saw the light of the day, he bemoaned. He also demanded that the Movie Artistes Association should also be bifurcated into two divisions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and that elections should be held for both.

In another revelation, a Tollywood actress named Rekha Boj who acted in small films like Damini Villa, Kalaya Tasmai Namaha, etc., made some interesting comments about the MAA membership requirements and fees. She stated through her Facebook account that the fees of Rs 90,000 were so high that small-time actors like her could not afford that amount even after doing four films. And it may be noted that for getting membership into MAA an actor/actress should have acted in at least three movies with his or her name published in the title cards.

