Lyrical Of Romantic Melody Edo Edo From Natural Star Nani, Krithi Shetty’s Shyam Singha Roy Out

Natural Star Nani’s magnum opus Shyam Singha Roy being helmed by talented director Rahul Sankrityan and produced on a massive scale by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainments is high on VFX, thus the makers give enough time for post-production formalities. In the meantime, the team is promoting the movie vigorously.

As part of music promotions, they have released lyrical video of second single Edo Edo. It’s a romantic melody featuring Nani and Krithi Shetty. Mickey J Meyer who impressed with first lyrical Rise Of Shyam has scored a cool and steamy romantic number that connects instantly to music lovers.

Krishna Kanth (KK) has penned lyrics for the song, while Chaitra Ambadipudi has crooned the number expressively. Alongside the aesthetic composition, beautiful singing and appealing lyrics, the magical chemistry of Nani and Krithi Shetty brings special charm to the song. It’s pleasing to see the illustrious characters of the lead pair and the song also shows lip-lock of the lead pair. Mickey J Meyer must be lauded for coming up with two differently sounding tunes.

Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are the heroines in the film that has original story by Satyadev Janga. Naveen Nooli is the editor, while National Award winner Kruti Mahesh and the very talented Yash master choreographed songs of the film.

Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam will be seen in important roles in the film.

Shyam Singha Roy will be arriving in theatres in all south languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on December 24th for Christmas.