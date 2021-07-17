Lyca Launches Atharva Murali's Next, Check Muhurat Pics

Actor Atharvaa Murali and director A. Sarkunam are teaming up for an untitled family entertainer production no22, produced by Subaskaran Lyca Group Chairman. The movie was launched this morning (July 16, 2021) with a simple ritual ceremony with the participants strictly following the health and hygiene protocols.

Atharvaa Murali plays the lead and heroine is yet to be finalized, the others in the star cast comprise Raj Kiran, Radhika Sarathkumar, JP, R.K. Suresh, Singam Puli, Kannada actor Ravi Khale, Sathru of Kadaikutty Singam fame, Bala Saravanan, Raj Ayyappa, G.M. Kumar, and few more prominent actors. The movie boasts of a strong technical crew that includes a musical score by Ghibran. Lokanathan, the man behind the magical visuals of Malayalam movies Ustad Hotel, Parole fame is handling cinematography, Raja Muhammad takes care of editing, artworks are by J.K. Antony,Executive Producer Subbu Narayanan,Costumes are designed by Natraj. K.P. Sasikumar (Makeup), Moorthy Mouli (Stills), Vivega & Mani Amuthavan (Lyrics), Silva (Stunts), Bobby Antony (Choreographer), M. Kaanthan (Production Supervisor), Suresh Chandra, Rekha D'One (PRO)are the others in the crew. G.K.M. Tamil Kumaran, Head of Lyca Productions is designing the project.

The movie will be shot across the exquisitely elegant backdrops of River Cauvery; Green capped Betel mangroves and many more splendiferous locales in and around Thiruvaiyaru. The entire shoot will be completed in a single stretch schedule. The story premise will be more on the lines of beautiful family entertainers.