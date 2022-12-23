Love Today Telugu Now Streaming on Netflix

Finally, Love Today Telugu version has released on the OTT platform. The Telugu version of Love today, a hit Tamil movie has started streaming on Netflix today.

Love Today is one of the hugely successful movies released in 2022. directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, the film starred the director in the pivotal role and Ivana as the female lad. Raveena Rai, Yogi Babu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Ravi are seen in pivotal roles. Sebior kollywood actor Sathya Raj is a majot strength of the movie and his role is the highlight of the film.

The film is a runaway hit and raked in massive collections at the box office.

Viewers who heard about t he rave reviews were waiting for Love Today OTT release. Even though the Tamil version was released long ago, the Telugu version took some time. Now, the wait is over and Love Today Telugu is finally streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

