Love Today to Release on Netflix, Deets Inside

Kollywood super hit movie Love Today was released in Telugu last Friday and doing well at the Box office. The film is written, directed by Pradeep Ranganathan. The romantic comedy has made the headlines again.

Today, Netflix has announced that Love Today will be streaming from December 2, 2022.

Ivana played the female lead in the movie. It also stars Sathyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar and Yogi Babu. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music director of the film.

