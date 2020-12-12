Bengali actress Arya Banerjee who acted in many Bollywood movies was found dead at her residence on Friday. According to the police, the domestic help of the 33-year-old actress got suspicious after Arya had not been responding to her phone calls. Police broke open the door or her house and she was found dead in the bedroom. The househelp said that the actress lived alone.

Bidita Baig tweeted, "Rest in peace Arya Banerjee...In my early modelling days...I shared room with her...for my very first outstation project. She was a senior and a very famous model in kolkata...She pampered me a lot during our shooting days... #AryaBanerjee." Here is the tweet.

In another tweet, she wrote, "She was the daughter of Sitar maestro Nikhil Banerjee. A very talented girl...who used to sing and dance like a rock-star. She amazed us with her acting and dancing stint in films like LSD, Dirty picture. will miss u forever. #aryabanerjee #DevduttaBanerjee"