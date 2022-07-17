The Love Anthem of 2022 Kumkumala from Brahmāstra Part One : Shiva is out!

Presenting the much awaited song of the year ‘Kumkumala’ from Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva.

The power couple Ranbir & Alia will make you fall in love amidst the stunning visuals in the track!

The love anthem of the year is composed by Pritam and written by Chandrabose while the soulful song has been sung by Sid Sriram in Telugu

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus will release theatrically on 9th September across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni