Lotus Visual Productions Launches New Song Featuring Shalmali Kolgade Benefitting The Transgender community

Lotus Visual Productions is delighted to announce the launch of Tore Bina - a music track featuring Shalmali Kholgade and the accompanying music video on the 25th of March 2022. Significant proceeds from music and video streaming will benefit Tweet foundation, a charity providing shelters for the transgender community in Mumbai and Delhi.

India's leading singer Shalmali Kholgade, known for her hits like Beqaaboo (Gehraiyaan), Lat Lag Gayi, and Balam Pichkari, has lent her voice for Hindi vocals to this project for free, with additional English rap being performed by leading British Muslim Transgender visually impaired activist Asifa Lahore. The song was penned and composed by Indian Music composer Arunansh Bhatt, who has also directed the music video. Arunansh is an engineer turned Music Composer/Filmmaker from Lucknow and has assisted on the music of several Netflix projects like Sacred Games and AK vs. AK, along with several films/ads.

"This project is very close to my heart. I got this story in a dream one night, and I am very happy and proud that it is now seeing the light of the day, said Arunansh.

The music video is based on transgender identities and is an ode to chosen families. It features noted Indian transgender actor, model, and dancer Navya Singh in a pivotal role with two actors, Malini Poojary and Vicky Shinde, from the Hijra community in the leading roles. The video filming also included transmen in the art department trainee crew to give them much-needed skills.

"It has been a rewarding experience bringing together a talented team of composers, singers, directors, and actors from the trans and ally communities in India and the UK to benefit the Tweet foundation. We are amazed by the sheer depth of acting talent within the Indian transgender community", said Neeraj from Lotus Visual Productions. an organization empowering the Indian lgbt+ community via the power of movie-making.

"Transgender people in India are still far, far away from their civil rights and acceptance in society. Over the years, policies have become relaxed and friendly towards trans people. However, invisible stigma still pushes trans people out of development and equal opportunities. Research suggests that more than 50% of parents still abandon their children at early age crushing their dreams and demeaning their potential to become responsible and successful citizens. "Our music video talks about the importance of Trans acceptance and support by parents and the community to create a better future. I want to thank Neeraj and Lotus Visual Productions for making Transgender representation visible and dignified through this meaningful film", said Abhina Aher, Chief functionary, Tweet foundation.