SS Rajamouli’s RRR which is making waves across the world winning had has added another feather to its cap by making its presence felt at the prestigious Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards. While RRR Music director MM Keeravani won the best music composer award at the event , the film director SS Rajamouli missed the best Director award narrowly and finished as the runner-up.

Best Music/Score, Winner: M.M. Keeravani, RRR #LAFCA — Los Angeles Film Critics Association (@LAFilmCritics) December 11, 2022

However, SS Rajamouli had recently won the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

Best Director, Runner-up: S.S. Rajamouli #LAFCA — Los Angeles Film Critics Association (@LAFilmCritics) December 11, 2022

Keeravani composed seven tracks -- "Dosti", "Naatu Naatu", "Janani", "Komuram Bheemudo", "Raamam Raaghavam", "Etthara Jenda", and "Komma Uyyala" -- for the pan-India entertainer which went to become a block buster in all the languages it was released.

The LAFCA shared the winners' list on its official website after the awards ceremony on Sunday night.

The "RRR" team thanked the association for recognising their efforts.

"Our very own @MMKeeravaani Garu won the prestigious @LAFilmCritics award for the Best Music Director. Our utmost gratitude to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie’s chartbuster album & background score," the post read on the movie's official Twitter page.

Our very own @MMKeeravaani Garu won the prestigious @LAFilmCritics award for the Best Music Director🥳 Our utmost gratitude to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie’s chartbuster album & background score. 🎶🎼 pic.twitter.com/a9KGTsb73j — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 12, 2022

