The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power Includes Magic of Old School Lumiere Camera Tricks

It takes a whole village to create a fantasy series that gives the viewers an immersive experience. hat’s exactly what Prime Video has achieved with its latest epic fantasy, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power.The awe-inspiring visuals created for this series have garnered a lot of praises and applause from the viewers. The producers have opened up about how they pushed all limits in order to bring J.R.R. Tolkien’s vision to life.

Decoding one of the many techniques they had to use, for instance to establish the difference in size between Elanor (4 feet) and a stranger (7 feet), Executive Producer Lindsey Weber said, “The idea of scale difference is one that most film crews haven’t encountered much in the other things they’ve done. It’s also one that’s inherent to Tolkien. It’s part of the property. So we knew we had to get it right. Depending on how you look at it, it can be a headache or a delightful challenge. It can be slow and tedious at times to make it all work, but hopefully the final product and magic trick feels really worth it and very Tolkienian.”



She further added, “It’s like a carefully coordinated dance by the time it happens and you get on set. But occasionally it’s as simple as a double rolling down a slope only to be replaced by the actor at the end. It’s just old-school Lumière camera tricks.”.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power explores major events in the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth. The series that's streaming now with 2 episodes, will have weekly releases in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada and will conclude on October 14.