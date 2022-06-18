The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Imbibes Tolkien’s Original Work on Dialects for a Great Aural Treat

Amazon Prime Video’s original series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is hyping fans up with its exciting new plotline and untapped ambience of Middle-earth, i.e. the Second Age. Over and above the visual marvels, the series promises an uncanny resemblance with author J.R.R. Tolkien’s works on the dialects used in the film trilogy.

Dialect coach Leith McPherson has revealed how the OTT series has used details of language and speech from particular sections of the appendix at the end of J. R. R. Tolkien's ‘The Return of the King’. The Rings of Power tries to honor Tolkien through that source material, speaking of which, Leith admits that bringing different languages of Elvish, Darwish, and Orcish origin to life was a challenging task.

"Hundreds are focused on the visual, but here is this little team focused on making the auditory experience rich and varied, a kind of signpost as we move from place to place," explains Leith, proving that the audience is in for a breathtaking audio-visual experience in this fantasy thriller series.

Revealing how The Rings of Power gives scope for creative liberty inside Tolkien's world, Leith said, "We are honoring his work. We are not venturing so far off the map that Tolkien himself hasn't given scope for it. At the same time, we have the flexibility to create, to be creative with the aural."

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power focuses on events that take place years ahead of Tolkien's stories. The series is in line with the LOTR trilogy but is unique on creative terms. With an ensemble cast of Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, and Morfydd Clark among others, the original series will stream from 2nd September 2022 exclusively on Prime Video.