Lord Of The Rings Re-release in China After Smashing Success of Avatar

Peter Jackson's ' Lord of the Rings ' is all set to re-release in China from April. The re-run of Lord of the Rings comes just after the recent re-release of James Cameron's Avatar, which got huge success and earned approximately $50 million at the box office. As we know, Avatar is the highest-grossing movie in the world. Now, it appears in China also, it has created new box office records by collecting more than "Avengers: Endgame".

Meanwhile, The Fellowship of the Ring is scheduled to release on April 4, The Return of the King on April 23, and The Two Towers on April 16. According to Disney's estimates, Avatar received official clearance from China's regulators for the re-release just three days in advance, but the film still opened to a robust $21.1 million from Friday to Sunday.