Look What Happened To Celebrity Hairstylist Preetham Jukalker After Samantha Divorce

ChaySam Divorce Reason: Ever since the news of Tollywood stars Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce has come out, fans and well-wishers of Chay Sam were trying to know what might have happened between them. However, it is their personal and we shouldn't interfere in it.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya as a couple stood as an inspiration and most of the people loved them. They used to share a good rapport with each other and both of them used to support each other. During the coronavirus-induced lockdown as well, Chay and Sam have spent time together. Samantha used to share some of the adorable pics of Chaitanya on her Instagram. Even on July 9th, Samantha shared the pic of Naga Chaitanya from the sets of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. But what happened in just a couple of months of time in between them is the big question.

Netizens are predicting different reasons for Chay and Sam separation. Some of the users are saying that Samantha's closeness with her hairstylist Preetham Jukalker is one of the reasons for Chay and Sam's divorce. But we don't know the actual truth. On October 5th, Preetham shared a couple of pics on his Instagram Stories and said that some of them are mentally torturing him after Sam announced her separation news. Now, he shared another Instagram Story in which one could see him sharing a photo with words, unfollow, block, unfriend and this makes him happy. This looks like Preetham might have been targeted by Chay Sam fans. Here is the pic shared by Preetham Jukalker.