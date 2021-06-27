A Look At Priyanka Chopra’s Indian Restaurant Sona in New York

Actor Priyanka Chopra gave an insight into her newly launched Indian restaurant in New York, ‘Sona.’ She gave a glimpse of the décor and the food. She shared many pictures of herself, including one where she can be seen eating pani-puri, now what could have been more Indian than that.

She shared a post on Instagram where we get an insight into the restaurant and its food. It sure looks classy. PC took some of her friends to the newly opened place. The group relished some pani-puri, dosa and chutney and a platter of pakoras.

Her post on ig read, “I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City.”

She also shared a video in which we can see the table filled with some amazing Indian dishes. “The amazing Sona experience, finally,” she captioned.

Priyanka has her own private dining room in the restaurant called ‘Mimi’ which is her nickname among her family. PC was given this nickname by her mother. She named the private dining room after it.

On the work front, the actor recently returned from the US after shooting for her upcoming series ‘Citadel’ completed. Apart from that, the actor has ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’ in the pipeline.