Look How Twitterati Is Reacting to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce

Another B-Town couple has decided to split. After 15 years of marriage, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have announced divorce. They released a joint statement in which the couple confirmed their separation news.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” read the statement. Rao and Khan shared that they will take care of their son Azad and raise him together.

They married in 2006 and worked together on many Bollywood projects. In 2011, the couple welcomed their firstborn Azad. They celebrated their 2020 anniversary with a wildlife safari at Gir National Park. “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together,” added the statement.

“We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap.”

“We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir.”

There are varied reactions to this announcement on Twitter. Some have wished the duo and said they pray for them on this new journey. Fans looked back at this marriage and shared that they have always loved their projects together. Few are also taking it in a joking, lighthearted manner and are busy sharing memes.

Check out the reactions on Twitter:

