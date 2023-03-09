Look How Telugu Actors Celebrated Holi 2023: Check Pics

Holi is a colourful festival celebrated by everyone, from children to the elderly. People joyfully celebrate Holi and welcome the spring season. Holi is celebrated as the divine love of the god Radha and Krishna and signifies the triumph of good over evil,as it commemorates the victory of Vishnu as Narasimha Narayana over Hiranyakashipu. People get together, arrange huge parties with loud music, and enjoy Holi.

Check out the Tollywood celebrates Holi pics: