Look How Netizens Reacted After Rohit Shetty Declared Tushar KKK12 Winner

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 curtains are down. The KKK12 makers announced the winner and runner-up of the show yesterday. As predicted, Tushar won the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 trophy and Faisal was the first runner-up of the show. Anyway, Faisal's fans are upset, but they are happy that he gave his best in the finale stunt. Tushar and Faisal are top contestants who entered the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 finale stunt. Tushur defeated Faisu with a few seconds' difference. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 viewers are congratulating Tushar and praising Faisal for giving outstanding performances in the hard stunts on social media platforms. The top five contestants who entered the finale task are Rubina, Jannat, Tushar, Faisal, and Mohit. It seems like the audience were impressed with all five contestants' performances in the finale. A few got emotional by seeing them lose the stunt. On the other hand, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 viewers are trending #KKK12 since Rohit Shetty announced the winner.

Check out how KKK12 viewers reacted:

#FaisalShaikh ap #KKK12 ke ek bhoot strong contestant ho apne saare stunts bhoot ache se kiye hain aur ap yeh season jeetna deserve karte ho



FAISU FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/glWLQBHsEM — Faizan (@Faizan17064728) September 25, 2022

This girl never fail to drop my jaw 😭 she perform every difficult stunt so flawlessly which always leave me in awe, JUST LOOK AT HER 😭🤍#Rubinadilaik #KKK12 pic.twitter.com/Maeh2aNokI — AiSh TLG 🦋 (@MeeeAisha) September 24, 2022