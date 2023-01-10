Look How Much Prize Money BB16 Contestants Lost

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are having a good time after housemates' parents entered the BB16 house. Bigg Boss 16 producers are going all out to give twists to the show every week. The audience seems to eb enjoying the show.

Farah Khan, Shiv Thakare's mother, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother are going to stay in the Bigg Boss 16 house for a week. On the other hand, Bigg Boss asked the contestants' parents to nominate the contestants for this week in the confession room. Well, the contestants who are on the nomination list are MC Stan, Nimrit, Sreejita De, and Sumbul Khan.

In the confession room, Bigg Boss 16 viewers noticed the list of contestants who lost prize money. The list inlcudes Nimrit, Sumbul, MC Stan, and Sreejita De lost Bigg Boss 16 prize money of Rs 20 lakh. Meanwhile, there are other lists showing that Priyanka, Sajid, Shiv, and Archana have a prize money of Rs 5 lakh for being hyperactive.

Soundarya, Tina, Shalin, and Abdu have a prize money of Rs 10 lakh for being active. Anyway, Bigg Boss might soon reveal what the list is about. So let us wait and see what the Bigg Boss 16 producers have in store for us.