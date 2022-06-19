Look How Allu Arjun Became Pushpa Raj For Thaggede Le Scene

Stylish Star Allu Arjun became a household name in the Northern part of India after Sukumar's Pushpa movie. Allu Arjun's character in Pushpa has touched the hearts of audience and their expectations are rising with every little buzz around the movie. Allu Arjun's looks in Pushpa for which he went deglam left everyone spellbound.

Allu Arjun has done full justice to Pushpa Raj character, and no actor can be imagined in Allu Arjun's place. The way he says "Thagedhe le" in the movie set a new trend worldwide. Talking about Deglam looks in the movie, we can say that Sukumar is the first director to start this trend with the mocie, Rangasthalam. We saw Samantha opting for a natural/deglam look and where netizens just loved it. Not just that, other directors followed it too.

In Pushpa also, he continued the same deglam look for Allu Arjun, right from getting his eyebrows and curly hair to getting the perfect skin colour. a leading English entertainment portal shot Allu Arjun's massive makeup transformation for Pushpa.

Check out the video:

Pushpa part 2 shooting will begin this month. After watching KGF Chapter 2 and Vikram, the expectations of the audience have skyrocketed for Pushpa 2. Speculation is rife that Sukumar has made some changes to the story after watching KGF Chapter 2.