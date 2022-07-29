Lollapalooza, Not BTS To Tour India First

Here is exciting news for all Indians who love music concerts.

The world’s popular music festival Lollapalooza is going to come to India in the month of January to February in 2023 and this is for the first time for them to visit the country. The largest ticket booking platform has tied up with global producers like Perry Farrell, WME and C3 to bring the largest music fest to India.

America’s popular multi-genre music festival was first launched in 1991 by lead vocalist Perry Farrell of the rock band Jane’s Addiction. It started as a ‘farewell tour’ to the band by Farrell but ended up one of the biggest musical extravaganzas with inclusivity and unique experiences at its heart.

Very soon after the music festival went popular in the United States of America. Producers started conducting the music fest in 7 countries like Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, and Sweden, while its home is in Chicago.

Lollapalooza is announced in India same as the American edition.

Making it official, one of the producers Farrell said “The music of India is transcendental, it draws our spirits east. Lollapalooza is an instrument for unity, peace, and education utilising the universal languages of music and art to find common ground. You may be excited, and we are equally as excited!”

And the registration will begin on the lollapalooza official website. The ticket may starts from 7,000 per head.

