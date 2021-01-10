Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anirudh Pray For Vijay's Master Success At Thiruvannamalai Temple

Kollywood fans have started countdown to the release of this year's most awaited movie Master. The film starring Malavika Mohanan in female lead has Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathu, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das in vital roles. The film was to hit theatres on April 9, 2020 but had to be postponed following the coronavius shutdown. Now, Vijay's Master is all set to hit theatres on January 13. Pongal is a huge festival for South Indians and this seems to the biggest festive package for Vijay's fans.

Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto and directed by Lokesh kanagaraj. Ahead of the movie release, Kollywood filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and other members of the crew offered prayers at the famous Thiruvannamalai temple in Tamil ahead of the movie's release.

The news was shared by Anirudh himself on Twitter along with the picture.

The makers have been posting one update after another for fans of Vijay ahead of the movie release. The advanced booking of tickets have begun and fans can't wait to watch the action in theatres.