Aadhi Pinisetty is a popular actor in both Tollywood and Kollywood. He not only impressed the audience with his strong acting skills but also with his looks. The 'Rangasthalam' actor has now joined the list of the celebrities who turned hairstylist for their dear ones during this lockdown period. Recently, taking to his social media, the actor shared a video of him doing some grooming to his father. The most interesting thing about the video is he demands money after clean shaving his father Ravi Raja Pinisetty. He posted the video and captioned it as, "Haircut timeeee!! I Am sure I need one more than my Dad." Here is the video, check it out.

To this video, Manchu Manoj reacted and said that it is the cutest thing that he has ever seen in quite some time. Here is the tweet.

Aadhi is one of the most versatile actors and he never steps back to experiment with his roles. He loves to create magic on screen with his performances and makes the audience fall for his stellar acting skills. He acts both as a hero and also as a supporting artist. He won appreciation for many of his films. He entered the world of Tamil cinema with the movie, Mirugam and later acted in various films. He won the hearts of not only the filmy buffs but also the others with his role in the movie, Ninnu Kori. He acted as Arun in the romantic comedy drama directed by Shiva Nirvana. Nani and Nivetha Thomas played the lead roles in the film whereas Aadhi Pinisetty was seen in a key role. The movie turned out as a blockbuster.

Can anyone forget his role in the Sukumar's directorial, Rangasthalam? A big No. His performance was mind blowing and with each passing day, he is emerging out as a strong actor. Aadhi was last seen in the film, U Turn in which Samantha Akkineni, Bhumika, Rahul Ravindran played the lead roles. The film is a mystery thriller and was directed by Pawan Kumar. Aadhi was seen in the role of a police officer and as usual he acted with much perfection. The actor will be next seen in the movie, Partner, Clap and Good Luck Sakhi.