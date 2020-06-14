HYDERABAD: Tollywood beautiful actress Samantha Akkineni is staying busy these days. Guess what she might be doing during this lockdown period? An avid social media user but is staying away from it. Is she spending her time by binge-watching movies or having some gala time with her dear hubby, Naga Chaitanya? The answer is a big yes.

Apart from doing all these activities the 'Majili' heroine is taking up some cooking lessons and is trying her hands at gardening as well. Yes! You heard it right! The sultry diva is sharing a few glimpses of her gardening and cooking journey on her Instagram stories. From whom the actress is actually learning cooking is the most sought after question, right! Most of the folks might say without thinking a second as, 'Chay'. It is not her lovely husband but Samantha is taking cooking classes from the holistic nutritionist and lifestyle expert, Sridevi Jasti.

We all know that the 'Oh Baby' actress doesn’t know cooking. But during this lockdown period, she is not leaving any stone unturned to try different recipes. Recently, in an interview, Amala Akkineni said that she and Sam doesn’t cook at home as they have best chefs (Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya) at home. But, these days, Samantha is putting all her efforts to cook some healthy meals and on other hand, she is also growing some veggies at her home. The actress is saying that, "I finally found something I am passionate about that is not part of my job." Here are the posts, just have a look at it.

Sridevi Jasti said that, “Samantha is all about learning healthy cooking and inspiring you on a sustainable lifestyle. She is a quick learner, smart and genuine in her interest and asks me all the right questions. You are on an amazing journey with her. It is wonderful to see that Samantha’s passion and philosophy of growing food, eating local, cooking healthy aligns with my greatest interest in life which is showing people how one can eat healthy and tasty at the same time.”

On the professional front, Samantha will be next seen in a web-series with Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani starrer 'The Family Man 2'. According to the filmy reports, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are going to share screen space once again after Shiva Nirvana's 'Majili'. Post marriage, Sam and Chay acted in Majili and the film turned out as a super hit. As of now, there is no official information about Sam and Chay acting together, let us wait for it.