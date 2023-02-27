Lock Upp Season 2 Makers Approached Rakhi Sawant?

Lock Upp reality show directed by Ekta Kapoor got a massive response from the audience for its first season. The contestants gave their best and grabbed their attention by revealing their dark secrets on the reality show. Kangana Ranaut made her first OTT debut with Lock Upp reality show as the host. She has got separate fan base for her unique style of hosting the show. In the Lock Upp season 1, Munawar Faruqui bagged the trophy and Payal Rohatgi ended as first runner-up.

For the past few weeks after Big Boss 16 wrap up, there are speculation going around on social media platforms about Lock Upp season 2 start date, contestants and many more. The buzz says that Lock Upp makers are gearing up for the new season and are busy making contestants' list. According to rumors, the makers of Lock Upp are in talks with a few Bigg Boss 16 contestants about participating in season 2.On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant who is making headlines about her husband Adil's case is rumored that Lock Upp makers approached her to sign a deal for season 2. Anyway, there is no official confirmation about it.

Lock Upp makers select controversial contestants who have dark secrets in their lives. Let us wait and watch what Lock Upp makers are planning.