Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Eliminates Ali Merchant, Poonam Pandey Is Safe

Very soon, we are going to witness the winner of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp. The show is full of fights, arguments, and whatnot. This weekend, one more contestant got evicted. Ali Merchant who stepped into the show as a wild card contestant got eliminated from the show. Poonam Pandey is safe.

Kangana Ranaut said that Ali Merchant didn't live to the expectation of the audience. She sang praises for Ali as he stayed on the show for a quite long time. When he was pointed out that he didn't keep up to the expectations of the audience then he said that he was more of a good boy than a bad guy.

On the show, Ali Merchant spoke about his failed second marriage. He said that his ex-wife was raised in an orthodox family and she didn't like his career of being a DJ.

Everyone associated with the show is pretty much happy as the show has crossed the 100 million views on OTT in just 19 days after its premiere. The show is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer. Ekta Kapoor launched the show in Mumbai on February 3 and it will live stream 24x7.

Also Read: ​Bigg Boss Nonstop: Netizens Slam Akhil for Influencing Housemates Against Bindhu