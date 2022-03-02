Lock Upp First Week Nominations: These Contestants in Danger Zone

Kangana's Lock Upp the fearless reality show, produced by Ekta Kapoor, premiered on February 27. The show is streaming on Alt Balaji and MX Player. Kangana has locked upp 16 controversial contestants, of which 2 are wild card entries.

1. Payal Rohatgi

2. Munawar Faruqui

3. Nisha Rawal

4. Tehseen Poonawala

5. Kaaranvir Bohra

6. Sunil Pal

7. Babita Phogat

8. Saisha Shinde

9. Chakrapani

10. Poonam Pandey

11. Sara Khan

12. Sidharth Sharma

13. Shivam Sharma

14. Anjali Arora

Same as the Bigg Boss concept, the contestants were asked to nominate two contestants whom they want to get red card from the show. The nominated contestants from this week's elimination are Munawar, Anjali, Swami Chakrapani, Siddharth, and Shivam. According to the social media prediction, Munawar Faruqui has many chances to get an exit pass from the Lock Upp show. Anyway, the voting percentage is changing each day so let's wait and watch which contestant will be the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.