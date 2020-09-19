Actress Lizaa Malik has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Kriti Sanon may have declined to date each other, but they were very much in a relationship. Lizaa had a professional relationship with the 'Kai Po Che' star.

Lizaa Malik speaking to a news agency said that, "The last time I saw Sushant was when he was with Kriti Sanon some two and a half years ago. It was at the Bandra club during Kriti's birthday celebrations. He was always a charming, full-of-life person, who would walk into a party and get a smile on the face of people. We had a lot of buddies in common, including Mahesh Shetty."

She further added that he was a fun-loving guy who had his sense of humour in the right place, always joking and keeping the energy level up.

To a question why Lizaa felt that the 'Dil Bechara' hero and Kriti Sanon seemed like a couple, she replied that, "I saw Sushant charged, dancing, drinking and socialising. They looked cool and tried to be good hosts. Even if you're not going out loud, telling the world that 'oh, we are dating', one can see the spark."

Lizza said that, "If somebody was playing the host with the actual host, there has to be something. We all knew that they were seeing each other, as much as they kept denying it."

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked together for the movie, Raabta and rumours did rounds that the duo dated each other. Although neither of them has openly admitted it. Many times Sushant and Kriti said that they share a good rapport with each other and are good friends. Earlier, in an interview, Sushant speaking about his relationship with Kriti asserted that, "We are good friends. She’s an engineer and I was studying to be one too before I dropped out. We’re both from Delhi, big foodies and like spending time together." Sushant was found dead hanging from the fan at his Bandra residence, Mumbai on June 14th, 2020. A case has been filed and the investigation is going on.