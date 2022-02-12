The biggest event of the year is streaming live on Lomotif! Shaquille O'Neal’s Super Bowl Weekend Party Shaq’s Fun House, which is presented by FTX and produced by Medium Rare and ABG Entertainment, will stream live on Lomotif from Saturday, February 12 2022, at 10.30 am (IST). The 5-hour event that takes place in Los Angeles features performances by Lil Wayne, Zedd, Diplo, DJ Diesel, DJ IRIE, and Myles O'Neal, along with appearances by iconic athletes and other talents.

Powered by Bulldog DM and through its exclusive distribution with Insomniac, a producer of top music festivals and events in the world, the live stream of Shaq’s Fun House will be on Lomotif globally across over 230 countries, from Asia to Latin America, West Africa to the U.S. and will remain available on the Lomotif app till Monday, February 14, 3.30 pm (IST). Lomotif is the fastest-growing, short-format video-sharing social networking platform that empowers its creators to celebrate authenticity, inspire joy, and have the freedom to be themselves.

This is the fourth year running that Shaquille O’Neal will host the ultimate Friday night event leading into football's biggest game of the year. Unlike other VIP experiences during Big Game Weekend, Shaq has created a signature event that is open to the public, allowing fans to partake in the fun. Shaq's Fun House has attracted the biggest names in sports and entertainment, solidifying itself as a "must-attend" event of Big Game Weekend.

Livestream Shaq’s Fun House on Lomotif from Saturday, February 12 2022, at 10.30 am (IST) and enjoy creating authentic videos easily by downloading the Lomotif app on the App Store or Google Play store now. Shaq’s Fun House will be available on Lomotif till Monday, February 14, at 3.30 pm (IST).