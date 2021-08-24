Litmus Test For Yash To Prove Stardom As Prabhas Movie Salaar To Release On Same Date As KGF

Prabhas and Yash are the top stars in the South Indian film industry. Yash created his mark in the world of cinema with his KGF Chapter 1. Yash won the hearts of the folks with his strong acting skills. And coming to Prabhas, there is no need to explain anything about him. He is the 'Darling' of the Telugu film industry. He enjoys an incredible fan following not only in the two Telugu states but also abroad. After the release of Baahubali, his fame got increased.

On the professional front, Prabhas will be seen in Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel. Shruti Haasan is sharing the screen space with Prabhas in the movie. The makers of the film announced that Salaar is going to be out on 14th April 2022. Now, one more interesting news is that Prashanth Neel who is also currently working on the movie KGF 2, which is the sequel of KGF is going to hit the theatres on 14th April, 2022. The sequel stars actors Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead. A tweet by the makers of KGF 2 reads, "The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theaters on April 14th, 2022. #KGF2onApr14."

So, now the question is that who will win create a record at the box office - Prabhas or Yash. It is going to be a litmus test for Yash to prove his stardom as Salaar is also going to hit the theatres on the same date.