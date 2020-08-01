Remakes have become one of the coolest trends in the Indian film industry. Bollywood is increasingly looking up to Tollywood to remake its films into Hindi. This shift in the gaze has become very prominent ever since ‘Baahubali’ has transcended its regional barrier and emerged as a global phenomenon. Here are some super-hit Telugu films that will be remade in Bollywood.

Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo: After a few not-so-significant films, Allu Arjun tasted blockbuster success with 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. It is one of the biggest hits of 2020 and its music album became a rage among music lovers. The film was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and featured Pooja Hegde and Sushant in other prominent roles. It is going to be remade in Hindi and Bollywood’s latest heartthrob Karthik Aryan is likely to reprise the role of Allu Arjun.

Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ): Allu Arjun another movie ‘Duvvada Jagannadham’ is also in the works for a Hindi remake. Bollywood’s Siddarth Malhorta was approached by the makers a few weeks before the lockdown but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they could not lock the deal with him. There are still chances that the makers could persuade Siddarth to essay Allu Arjun’s role in the Hindi version.

Jersey: This is a film that kept natural star Nani afloat after a few duds and was termed as one of the biggest hits in 2019. Jersey is the story of Arjun, a late bloomer in cricket, who feels the urge to prove himself to the world and his son. Shahid Kapoor is stepping into the shoes of Nani to dabble with another Telugu remake. Earlier, Shahid received critical appreciation for his performance in Kabir Singh which was a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. It turned out to be an instant hit in B-town. Buoyed by its success, Shahid is once again pinning his hopes on yet another Telugu blockbuster 'Jersey' to recreate the same magic in Hindi, like he did with Kabir Singh.

F2: Victory Venkatesh and Varun Tej’s first multi-starrer ‘F2’ went on to become a massive hit at the box office. The positive word of mouth about the film and its impressive collections obviously made Bollywood producers curious. ‘F2 - Fun and Frustration’ will reportedly be filmed in Hindi soon and Venkatesh has been roped in for it. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will be playing Varun Tej's role in the Bollywood version.