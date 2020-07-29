Bigg Boss is the most popular and talked about reality show in India. The show is also a great launch pad to fame for several artistes, regardless of who they are. Without a doubt, they end up getting enormous popularity with a stint in the show. Over the span of three seasons, the show has been entertaining the viewers, thanks to all controversies between the contestants. Most of the show buffs can’t really wait to see Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 begin. Bigg Boss will keep you glued to the screens during prime time. According to sources, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is set to commence in the last week of August. Most probably, the organisers are going to launch it on August 31. An official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

The reality show organisers have approached a few popular celebrities for this season. Sadly, a few of them have rejected it. Here is a lowdown on those who kicked this exciting offer.

Shraddha Das: The gorgeous actress, also known to be active on social media, has been one of the most talked about as a strong possibility for this season’s show. Ever since Bigg Boss promo was released, Shraddha’s name has become a popular point of discussion on the Internet. News travels so fast! Shraddha too heard from her near and dear about the intense speculation on her participation in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. After remaining silent for a while, the actress finally spoke out to spill the beans. She made it clear that she is not taking part in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. She was not approached by anyone from the show’s team. With Shraddha Das’ crystal clear clarification, the curtains should be drawn down at least now on the speculation about her participation in the show.

Tarun: As soon as Tarun’s name was buzzing as a likely contestant, audiences were happy that they would get a chance to see Tarun on the small screen. Tarun was one of the most popular lover boys of Tollywood in the 1990s. But due to lack of offers, he slowly faded away from the limelight. After rumours raged about the Bigg Boss organizers offering him a chance to take part in the reality show, Tarun came out into the open and trashed them as baseless. While some believe that he refused the offer, Tarun clarified that there was no truth in it.

Sunaina: Do you remember Sunaina or Baby Sunaina? Does it ring the bell in your mind? Sunaina first made a splash on the silver screen as Baby Sunaina with her stunning performance as a child artiste in films like Ammoru. After spending several years in relative obscurity, she made a lasting impact on the Telugu viewers as a social media influencer. The Youtube series she came up with as a ‘Frustrated Women’ became an instant hit, making everyone sit up and take note of her return to showbiz. Following her success on Youtube, she received many film offers and one of them was Samantha Akkineni’s ‘Oh Baby’.

There were reports that suggested Sunaina as one of the most probable contestants for the upcoming edition of Bigg Boss Telugu. Even as everyone felt excited, there came this disappointing news. Unfortunately, she is not going to be a part of the show. She cleared the air, saying: “I was neither approached for the show nor can I take it up now.”

Perhaps, Sunaina is more keen on seeing herself in films than spending a good two months away from it in the Bigg Boss house.

The above-mentioned celebrities kicking the Bigg Boss show offer is sure to be a dampener for the show’s fans. But we can assure you that we will soon be coming up with the final list of contestants for this year. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.