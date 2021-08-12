Lipstick Under My Burkha Actress Aahana Kumra's Next, A Crime Thriller

Aahana Kumra is all set to kickstart her next film, in London, UK. While not a lot is known about the movie, it will be a crime thriller and will see Aahana in an interesting role.

In addition, as fans await an official announcement, Aahana is excited for this all-new venture that she is about to kickstart. Having done a variety of roles, this one is going to be dynamic in its own way and promises to be different from everything she has done before.

Talking about the same, an elated Aahana quipped, ''I am extremely grateful to continue working in such times, especially in a movie that I strongly believe in and a character that I have never done before. I am super excited to shoot in London with a great cast, and lovely people associated with the project.''

Meanwhile, Aahana has worked across all mediums and is popular for her roles in films like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Khuda Haafiz, and TV series like Agent Raghav - Crime Branch, Yudh, among others. She has also done a bunch of web shows like Forbidden Love, Yours Truly, Marzi, Call my agent, etc.

With all the work she has done so far, we are sure that fans are just as pumped up about the new project as the actress.

I am super duper excited about the movie and one of the reasons for the same is because it is a crime thriller. Since we flew to London recently, we are currently quarantining, and taking this time out to indulge in the necessary prep. The necessary protocols are also being worked out for the shoot, ensuring that maximum safety. We have are also working on a chalking outshoot schedule in place for smooth functioning. Along with all of that, I will also make sure to stay safe myself.

Meanwhile, the movie will see me in an unseen avatar and stepping out of my comfort zone, and in the end, that's what an actor looks for - to be able to push themselves every day. I am glad this project is giving me a chance to do so. Apart from work, I am also looking forward to exploring the city and have a good time while shooting.